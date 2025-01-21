Man shot dead in moving train in Bihar's Lakhisarai

Lakhisarai (Bihar), Jan 21 (PTI) A 49-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants on board the Howrah-Gaya Express as it was approaching a station in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Dharmendra Kumar (49), a resident of Lakhisarai.

“Some miscreants shot dead the passenger when the train was about to stop at Kiul junction in the evening. According to eyewitnesses, they jumped off the train after committing the crime,” Superintendent of Railway Police (Jamalpur) Raman Chaudhary told PTI.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigation is underway, he said.

“Property-related documents were recovered from the bag of the passenger. It appears a dispute concerning property might be the reason behind the crime. However, the case is being investigated from all angles,” he added. PTI CORR PKD RBT