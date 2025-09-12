Man shot dead in Northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area on Friday evening, police said.

The firing incident took place near Nanak Dairy in Kamal Vihar, Karawal Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Karawal Nagar police station, they said.

When a police team reached the spot, they found the victim lying on the ground with bullet injuries. He was identified as Rohit Yadav (30), a resident of Bhopura in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

According to the preliminary probe, two to three persons allegedly opened fire on Yadav before fleeing from the spot.

"Forensic teams have been called in to examine the crime scene. Legal action has been initiated and multiple teams have been deployed to identify and nab the accused at the earliest," the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the police added. PTI SSJ KSS KSS