Man shot dead in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri: Police

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area on Tuesday, police said.

The incident was reported in the evening, following which a police team rushed to the spot, but the injured man, Mohammed Umar Din, was already shifted to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital by his family members, officials said.

Doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival, they added.

Police said a case under relevant penal provisions has been registered and a probe initiated. A forensic team has visited the crime scene and collected evidence to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the firing, they said.

Multiple police teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest, officials said. PTI SSJ RC