Property dealer shot dead in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar East

New Delhi: A 50-year-old property dealer was shot dead by unidentified assailants who opened fire on his Fortuner car in outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar East on Friday morning, a police officer said.

According to the officer, at around 7.15 am police received a PCR call informing them of multiple gunshots fired near SBI Colony.

Police who reached the spot rushed the injured man, identified as Rajkumar, to the hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

The officer said a forensics team has been called to investigate the spot.

A case has been registered and a probe initiated, he added.