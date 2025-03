Thane, Mar 27 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was shot dead by an unidentified person in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

Baburao Wagmare was shot dead in Garade village at around 4:30pm on Wednesday, the Panvel police station official said.

"Efforts are on to nab the accused. A probe is underway to find out why Wagmare was shot. A case of murder and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered," he said. PTI COR BNM