Man shot dead in Patna's Malua Bagh, friend detained

Patna, Mar 11 (PTI) A man was shot dead in Patna's Malua Bagh area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened around 8.30 pm on Monday, and the deceased was identified as Afroz, they said.

"We immediately reached the spot after receiving information that a youth was shot at. Afroz was immediately taken to the nearest hospital where he was declared dead," SDPO of Phulwari Sharif-I Sushil Kumar told PTI.

"Police have identified the accused, who is a minor and a friend of the deceased. He has been detained," Kumar said.

He said preliminary investigation has revealed that a "love affair" was the cause behind the murder.

An investigation is underway, he said, refusing to share more details. PTI PKD SOM