Man shot dead in Punjab's Ludhiana over old rivalry

Ludhiana, Jan 5 (PTI) A man was shot dead by armed assailants near a grain market in Punjab's Ludhiana on Monday, police said.

Jagraon SSP Ankur Gupta said Gagandeep Singh (32), a resident of Manuke village, was shot at point-blank range. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The police said that the incident was a result of an old rivalry between two groups, who had previously clashed.

A case has been registered against five individuals, and one person has been arrested so far. PTI COR SUN NB NB