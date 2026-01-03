Man shot dead in Punjab's Moga, 10-12 rounds fired

Chandigarh, Jan 3 (PTI) A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Moga district, said police on Saturday.

Umarsir Singh was gunned down at Bhinder Kalan village when he left home in his car for his work. He was working at Nestle plant in Moga, they said, adding that the assailants fired 10-12 rounds at him.

Police suspected village-level political rivalry as the reason behind the murder.

According to the police, Singh, who was in late 30s, was active in politics in his village and was also the leader of a labour union.

Moga Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaswarinder Singh said after getting information about the firing, police teams immediately reached the spot.

He said the assailants came in a car and fired 10-12 bullets. Teams have been formed to nab the accused.

An FIR has been registered against seven persons for the murder, said police.

Singh's family members also held a protest outside Dharamkot police station, demanding arrest of the assailants.

Meanwhile, Punjab Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa condemned the murder of Umarsir Singh, calling it a "chilling indictment of the AAP government's total failure to maintain law and order in the state".

Bajwa said Singh, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, was a committed grassroots party worker who stood up for democratic values.

"It is deeply disturbing that after he ensured the defeat of the AAP candidate in the Block Samiti elections, his family allegedly faced threats. Today, those threats have culminated in his cold-blooded murder by gangsters," Bajwa alleged in a statement.

Terming the incident a case of "targeted political violence", Bajwa asked whether this was the price of standing up to power in today's Punjab.

"Is defending democracy now a life-threatening act under the AAP government?" he questioned.

Bajwa expressed hope that police will ensure that all accused are arrested without delay, the conspiracy behind the killing must be fully exposed, and justice be delivered swiftly and transparently." Targeting the AAP government, leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly Bajwa said that repeated incidents of violence, targeted killings and intimidation prove that law and order has "completely collapsed".

"Mann holds the Home portfolio himself. He can neither deflect blame nor hide behind press releases and empty claims," Bajwa said.