Man shot dead in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara, Sep 19 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in New Mansa Devi Nagar area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night, they said, identifying the deceased as Pankaj Duggal.

The assailant rang the doorbell of Duggal's house on Monday night and told his son that they wanted to meet his father.

When Duggal came out of his house, the assailant opened fire at him and walked back to a waiting car and fled away.

Duggal was rushed to the local civil hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, said Phagwara Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh Gill.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered.

Efforts were on to trace the assailant. PTI COR CHS DV DV