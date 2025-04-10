Man shot dead in Rajasthan's Karauli

Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) A man was shot dead by some miscreants in the Karauli district of Rajasthan, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night when some bike-borne people opened fire on Gyan Singh Meena (25), who was sitting on the roadside in the Kudgaon area, Karauli SP Brajesh Upadhyay said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died, Upadhyay said.

The SP said that some suspects have been detained and are being questioned.

"Prima facie, the case appears to be of personal enmity," he said.

The family members and relatives of the deceased held a protest demanding arrest of all the accused and a compensation. They were assured that the demands will be forwarded to the state government for consideration, he said.

After post-mortem, the body will handed over to the family for last rites, he added.