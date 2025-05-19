Man shot dead in southeast Delhi, three held

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) A man was shot dead by three youths allegedly in Kilokari village in southeast Delhi. All three youths were later arrested, an official said on Monday.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder that was carried out on Sunday morning was the fallout of an old enmity, they said.

Police said they received a PCR call at Sunlight Colony Police Station regarding the incident. The investigating officer who reached the spot found that Adil (26), a resident of Kilokari, was shot in the head and had been rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. He was declared brought dead at the hospital.

Adil’s brother, who was an eyewitness to the killing, informed police that Rehan, Faizal, both residents of Sarai Kale Khan and Saphel, a resident of Sunlight Colony, had allegedly shot Adil.

"Teams have apprehended all three accused, all aged between 18 and 20. A country-made pistol, believed to be the weapon of offence, has also been recovered from their possession," said the police officer.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder was the fallout of an old enmity," the officer said.

An FIR was registered at Sunlight Colony Police Station and further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM SKY SKY