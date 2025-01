Thane, Jan 3 (PTI) A man was shot dead near a shopping centre in Naya Nagar area in Thane's Mira Road on Friday night, a police official said.

The firing was carried out by a man who immediately fled from the area, the official added.

"Senior officials have rushed to spot. The victim's body has been sent for post mortem. The process of registering an offence is underway," the Naya Nagar police station official said.

The identity of the victim was not immediately known. PTI COR BNM