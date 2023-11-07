Man shot dead in UP over property dispute

Mau (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A man was shot dead by motorcycle-borne assailants here on Tuesday allegedly over a property dispute, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Abdopur village under the Chiraiyakot police station area.

Four men, who came on two motorcycles, opened fire at Sonu Yadav around 4:30 pm. By the time people in the vicinity rushed to his rescue, Yadav had died. The assailants managed to flee, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, police personnel rushed to the spot and took custody of the body, they said.

Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey, who also reached the spot, said according to preliminary information, Yadav was murdered over an old property dispute.

Action will be taken in the matter on the basis of a complaint lodged by Yadav's family, the officer said. PTI COR SAB DIV DIV