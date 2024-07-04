Man shot dead in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) A insurance agent was shot dead by his friend after they had an argument, police said on Thursday.

The man was rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, they said.

Mohammad Wasim (24), who works as LIC agent, was shot by his friend Farhan on Wednesday after they had an argument over some issue, Superintendent of Police, Vikas Kumar said.

An FIR in this regard was registered by the victim's sister after which the accused was arrested from Majgawa police outpost on Nepal border, the SP said.

A detailed probe is on in the matter, he said. PTI CORR ABN ABN SKY SKY