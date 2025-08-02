Man shot dead in UP's Bulandshahr; police launch hunt for assailants

Bulandshahr (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) A 52-year-old man was shot dead in Bulandshahr's Aurangabad district, police said on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said that the incident occurred in Daulatabad village late Friday night when the deceased, identified as Sanjay, was returning home with his associate Jitendra.

They encountered two men following them on foot. When Sanjay questioned them, one of the men pulled out a firearm and shot him, he added.

He was immediately taken to the hospital by his family members, where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased lived with his elderly mother, while his wife and two children reside in Ghaziabad, Singh said.

A pistol and a used cartridge were recovered from the scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and multiple police teams have been deployed to trace the accused, the SSP added.