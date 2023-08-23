Man shot dead in UP’s Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was shot dead in a village in Nevadiya area here on Wednesday, police said.

Satish Yadav was shot by some person in Tarti Navapur village. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead, Additional SP (Rural) Sahilendra Pratap Singh said.

Family members of Yadav alleged that he was murdered by Lalbihar Singh with whom he had some dispute.

Yadav's son Rohit Yadav is a student leader AT Allahabad University.

Samajwadi Party Spokesperson Sharvendra Bikram Singh said, "The killing of backward people continues in the Yogi government. The criminal elements are crossing their limits. Law and order has collapsed under the BJP rule. Dalits and backwards are becoming victims of caste hatred. Police should immediately arrest the accused." PTI ABN NB