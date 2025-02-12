Man shot dead in UP’s Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was shot dead when he was sitting inside a restaurant here with his friend, police said on Wednesday.

The incident happened on Tuesday night when Owais, a resident of Rampur’s Mohanpur Gada, and his friend were sitting inside a restaurant on Court Road, they said.

Suddenly someone fired a shot and a bullet hit Owaisi in the stomach. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital, Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal said.

A probe is underway as the cause of death remains unclear. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said.

The victim's elder brother is said to be a member of local Samajwadi Party unit.