Man shot dead near Law College in Jharkhand's Dhanbad

Dhanbad, Jun 21 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified persons near law college here in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place near Law College Telepara. Local people spotted the injured man in a pool of blood around 5.30 am.

The victim was identified as Amardeep Bhagat.

Bhagat was immediately rushed to Sahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH).

SNMMCH emergency ward in-charge Prof ( Dr) Dinesh Kumar Gandauria said that Bhagat was breathing when he was admitted but died during treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of police (law and order ) Dipak Kumar said that they have started an investigation into the case from different angles including the possibility of any love affair.