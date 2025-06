Chandigarh, Jun 6 (PTI) A man was shot dead while his accomplice was injured after unidentified armed assailants opened fire at them near a shopping mall in Haryana's Pinjore in Panchkula district, police Friday said.

The incident took place on Thursday evening.

Police said the deceased, aged around 30, was a resident of Pinjore.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on," SHO Pinjore, Jagdish Chander said. PTI SUN DV DV