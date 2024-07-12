Man shot dead on national highway in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) Jul 12 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was shot dead during attack by a group of assailants outside a roadside eatery on Kota-Baran national highway here, police said on Friday.

Initial investigation suggested that the killing could be linked to suspected enmity between two groups, they said.

Rohit Meena, a resident of Arnaya village, sustained a bullet injury on his head on Thursday night and succumbed to death later during treatment, they added.

Based on a complaint by family members, police lodged a case of murder against accused Rohit Meena (who also goes by the same name as the victim) Sharanjeet, Lucky, Somesh and other unidentified men under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police have also detained four suspects, who are being interrogated, while efforts to trace other accused are underway, said DSP Beni Prasad who is the investigating officer of the case.

The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem on Friday morning, police said.

The assailants attacked the victim on Kota-Baran national highway around 8 pm on Thursday and one of the assailants opened fire, most likely with a country-made pistol, he said.

He was with 2-3 friends when the attack happened. They took him to a nearby private hospital, which referred him to MBS hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. PTI COR SKY SKY