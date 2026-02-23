Man shot dead outside Bokaro railway station in Jharkhand

Bokaro (Jharkhand) Feb 23 (PTI) A man has been shot dead by two armed assailants outside Bokaro railway station in Jharkhand, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Sunday near an auto stand in the Bokaro Rail police station area, an officer said.

Inspector Shankar Prasad of Bokaro Rail police station said, "Around 9 pm on Sunday, we heard the sound of gunfire outside the railway station. Upon reaching the spot, we saw that a man, later identified as Sachin Yadav, was shot dead. As per eyewitnesses, the assailants fired two bullets at him and fled the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination." Two spent bullet casings have been recovered from the crime scene, and the assailants have been identified and a manhunt has been launched to nab them, he said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased and the assailants were linked to multiple criminal activities, including extortion, he added. PTI COR RPS RPS ACD