Man shot dead over garbage disposal in UP's Mainpuri; 3 critical

Mainpuri (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was shot dead and three were wounded in Jagrup Pur village in a fight over garbage that escalated into a full blown violent conflict on Saturday, police said.

Yogendra Singh died on the spot.

The three rushed to a hospital with critical wounds were Shikha, 16, Ram Singh, 60, and Vinay, 22, Kotwali Police Station SHO Fateh Bahadur Singh said.

"The incident occurred when one Yogendra Singh, a resident of Jagrup Pur, objected to his neighbour, a retired police personnel named Bhudeo, and his family members throwing garbage in front of his house. The verbal altercation turned violent, with Bhudeo and his family allegedly opening fire," he said.

The injured were taken to the district hospital, where they were referred to Saifai Medical Hospital.

Police have registered an FIR against one Jetu, Avanish, and Bhudeo. All three are absconding. PTI COR CDN VN VN