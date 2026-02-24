Man shot dead over old enmity in Greater Noida, two held

Noida, Feb 24 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was shot dead allegedly over an old enmity in broad daylight in Greater Noida's Luksar village on Tuesday, police said on Tuesday.

Two people have been taken into custody, they said.

The incident took place under the Ecotech-1 police station limits around 10 am when three men allegedly opened fire at the victim, identified as Nitin, a resident of Luksar village, they said.

According to police, the attack was captured on CCTV cameras. The footage purportedly shows two men firing at Nitin, and seconds later a third person joining them in assaulting him as he tried to save himself.

In the video, one of the attackers is also seen pointing a gun at a woman who stepped out of her house after hearing the gunshots.

Sudhir Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida), said, "On Tuesday, Sachin and others fired upon Nitin, a resident of Luksar village, under the limits of Ecotech-1 police station. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of old enmity." He said the injured man was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment.

Senior police officials and a forensic team inspected the spot. A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the victim's family, and multiple police teams have been formed to probe the matter.

"Acting swiftly after examining the CCTV footage, police have taken two persons into custody. Further legal proceedings are underway and efforts are on to apprehend the remaining accused," the Additional DCP said.

Further investigation is in progress, police added. PTI NB COR KIS NB