Man shot dead over old enmity in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) A 62-year-old man was shot dead due to old enmity in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Wednesday, police said.

Circle Officer (City) Mavis Tak said that some people opened fire at Munna Yadav in Triveni village. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition where doctors declared him brought dead.

The officer said that the accused have been identified and some suspects have been detained.

Both parties have a criminal background and an old enmity between them has come to light, Tak said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, the police added. PTI COR ABN NB