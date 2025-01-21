Man shot dead over property dispute in Delhi, two minors held

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A 54-year-old man was shot dead near his residence in Outer Delhi over an alleged property dispute, an official said on Tuesday.

Two juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the case, the official said.

Dharamvir, who worked at a state-run liquor shop in Rohini Sector 3, was returning home when the incident took place on Monday night. He was found unconscious in his car and bleeding from a gunshot wound, the official said.

The incident was reported to Bawana police station by the victim's son, police said, adding Dharamvir was declared dead on the spot.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the murder stemmed from a long-standing property dispute. Our teams have apprehended two juveniles," the police officer said, adding that a county-made pistol used in murder and 14 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

The car used in commission of crime has also been recovered, the officer said.

Family members said there had been earlier conflicts related to a plot in the area.

The police said that after murder, an FIR was registered and further investigation was launched. Teams reviewed CCTV footage and worked out the case. Further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM NB