Man shot dead over property dispute in Delhi's Narela; accused surrender

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was allegedly shot dead over a property-related dispute in outernorth Delhi's Narela area, police said on Saturday.

Two men have been apprehended in connection with the murder, they added.

According to the police, the incident came to light after Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Ghoga village, along with Bhoop Singh, walked into Narela police station on Saturday and informed that he had shot dead Dharampal, a resident of the same village, using his licensed revolver.

Dinesh Kumar revealed he had killed Dharampal following a dispute linked to property-sale commission. The licensed revolver allegedly used in the crime has been taken into custody, police said.

A police team reached the scene of the incident with the accused. On Dinesh Kumar's instance, the body of Dharampal was recovered from near a tubewell in Ghoga village. Blood was found oozing from the neck and nose of the deceased, police said.

The body was later identified at the spot by the victim's son, Pradeep (35). The crime team and forensic science laboratory (FSL) officials were called to the scene to examine and collect evidence, officials said.

A case has been registered in this connection under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. In his complaint, Pradeep named Dinesh Kumar and Bhoop Singh as the people responsible for his father's murder, police said.

Both suspects have been taken into custody for further legal proceedings. Police said preliminary investigation suggests the murder was committed following a dispute over commission related to a property transaction.

Further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and the role of each accused, police added.