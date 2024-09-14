Man shot dead over 'property dispute' in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was shot dead in his home in the Geeta Colony area of Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Saturday.

The police suspect the role of his tenant, with whom the victim was having a property dispute, in the murder.

The police said they received information around 5:49 pm that one Shahid alias Ashu was taken to LNJP Hospital with a bullet wound.

Shahid was declared dead by the time the police reached the hospital. He had suffered a bullet wound in his neck, they added.

Investigations revealed that Shahid was getting his home whitewashed when he was attacked.

Munna, who lives on the first floor of Shahid's house, was allegedly having a dispute with him as he was not ready to vacate his rented accommodation, a police officer said.

Munna's sons Chand and Imran are suspects, the officer said and added teams were formed to nab them.