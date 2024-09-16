Man shot dead over 'property dispute' in Noida

Noida (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) A man was allegedly shot dead on Sunday night over a suspected dispute regarding a property in Noida's Sector 142 area, police said.

Sector 142 police station in-charge inspector Pushpraj Singh said Navendra Jha was shot at near Sector 137 metro station around 7 pm. He was admitted to Felix Hospital, where he died during treatment.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Singh said investigations revealed that Jha was involved in a property dispute with a one Neeraj Gupta. The matter is pending in court.

It is suspected that Jha's murder was a fallout of this dispute, he said.

Police teams have been formed to arrest those involved in the killing, Singh added.