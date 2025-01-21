Man shot dead over property dispute in outer Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A 54-year-old man was shot dead near his residence in Outer Delhi over an alleged property dispute, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Dharamvir, who worked at a state-run liquor shop in Rohini Sector 3, was returning home when the incident took place on Monday night. He was found unconscious in his car and bleeding from a gunshot wound, the official said.

The incident was reported to Bawana police station by the victim's son, police said, adding Dharamvir was declared dead on the spot.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the murder stemmed from a long-standing property dispute," the police officer said.

Advertisment

Family members said there had been earlier conflicts related to a plot in the area.

A case has been registered. PTI BM DV DV