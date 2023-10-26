Man shot dead over property dispute in UP village

Ballia (UP), Oct 26 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was shot dead over a land dispute in a village here, police said on Thursday.

Yatharth Vikram Singh was shot at on Wednesday night in Shivpur Diyar Vyasi Nai Basti village, Superintendent of Police S Anand said, adding that he succumbed to injuries on way to a Varanasi hospital.

A case against seven people has been registered on the complaint of Yatharth's mother Rinki Singh and three have been taken into custody.

The deceased was a history sheeter of Dubhar police station are and was involved in a land dispute with some people.

The body has been sent for postmortem.