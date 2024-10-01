Man shot dead over temple donation box in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) A 30-year-old man died of gunshot wounds he suffered during a clash between two groups over the breaking of a donation box of a temple in Gursandi village in Dehat area on Tuesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan suspended nine policemen, including a sub-inspector, in the wake of the incident. Four people have also been arrested in connection with the death, he said.

Shravan Pandey died of bullet injuries and two others got wounded when one Srinarain Dubey alias Gabbar opened fire in a fight over the donation box of Hanuman temple, the officer said.

On Tuesday morning, Shravan's father Kripa Shankar Pandey had given a complaint in connection with the temple's donation box.

When he returned, the rival factions got into a fight and Gabbar opened fire, killing his son. PTI CORR ABN ABN VN VN