Man shot dead, three injured in UP's Sant Kabir Nagar

Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) A man was killed and three of his family were injured in a firing incident in the Khalilabad area here, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday in the Mahue village.

The accused, Indrajeet Yadav and others were working on a piece of land when a dispute broke out between them and the victim's family, Additional Superintendent of Police Shashi Shekhar Singh said.

Yadav and his associates attacked Dharmendra Yadav (30) and his family with sticks and rods. One of the accused then fired at Yadav and shot him in the head, Singh said.

Dharmendra and the injured family members were rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, Singh said.

An FIR was registered against Indrajeet Yadav, Bodhnath Yadav, Gorakhnath, Sheshnath, PL Yadav and a woman under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Efforts are being made to arrest the accused, he added. PTI COR ABN HIG HIG