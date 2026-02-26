Man shot dead, two injured in Patna; main accused arrested

Patna, Feb 26 (PTI) A man was shot dead, and two others were injured in a firing incident in Patna, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at Musallahpur Haat within Sultanganj police station area on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar Soni. The injured, Aakash Kumar (Sonu's brother) and Ankit Kumar, are undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said.

Talking to reporters here, City SP (East) Parichay Kumar said, "In a firing incident at Musallahpur Haat, a person named Bikka, alias Vikash Kumar, fired upon several people over a monetary dispute. An FIR was lodged based on Akash's statement." According to Sultanganj SHO Kamlesh Kumar, "A dispute over loaned money led to a scuffle between Vikash and brothers Sonu and Akash. Vikash was reportedly slapped during the incident. He went back home and later returned armed, along with his accomplices. Bikka took Sonu and his colleagues to a corner and fired at them." PTI SUK MNB