Man shot dead, wife injured in Haryana's Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, Jan 20 (PTI) A man was killed while his wife suffered bullet injuries after two unidentified suspects fired gunshots at the couple in this district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening when the bike-borne men reached the residence of 45-year-old truck driver Subhash Chand.

They asked Chand's wife Suman and her daughter, who were standing outside the gate, about him.

When Chand came out, one of the suspects took out a revolver and shot him. When Suman tried to intervene, the assailant fired at her as well.

The assailants fled the scene soon after.

Chand died while his inured wife was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO), Sadar Thanesar, Dinesh Kumar said a case has been registered and investigation is underway. PTI COR CHS CK