Man shot in head in Delhi’s Seelampur

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) A 35-year old man was shot in the head from a close range by an unidentified person in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi on Friday, police said.

The police rushed the victim, Shahnawaz, a labourer by profession, to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and later referred to Lok Nayak Hospital. His condition is said to be stable, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The police received a PCR call around 11.30 am on Friday regarding a man being shot in the head in Kabir market, the DCP said.

"A team was immediately rushed to the spot and it was found that Shahnawaz sustained a single bullet injury to his head”, he said.

The bullet entry wound is from the back of the head, occipital region and the exit wound is on the left side temporal region, he said.

“An eyewitness reported that a person had shot Shahnawaz, while walking on the road, from a close range from behind”, he added.

The police also found a bullet from the spot, Tirkey said.

"CCTV footage is being scanned. The crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory team visited the spot. Efforts are being made to identify the culprits. We are trying to ascertain the reason behind the incident", he said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI BM HIG HIG