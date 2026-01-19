Man shot in Jaipur; accused at large

Jaipur, Jan 19 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was shot and injured in Jaipur's Brahmpuri area on Monday, police said, adding that the accused, a history sheeter, is on the run.

The incident occurred in the Gangapol area under the Brahmpuri police station limits. The accused, identified as Ravi Mehra (25), allegedly fired at Bablu Mehra and fled the spot, police said.

Station House Officer Rajesh Gautam said the accused is a history-sheeter of Subhash Chowk police station, and preliminary investigation suggests the incident was linked to personal enmity.

He said that the injured man sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh and was immediately taken to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

A case has been registered, and teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused, police said.

Soon after the incident, locals gathered outside the Subhash Chowk police station, shouting slogans and demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.

Meanwhile, forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot.