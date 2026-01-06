Man shot in West Bengal's Malda after argument during cricket match

English Bazar (WB), Jan 6 (PTI) A man was allegedly shot following an argument during a cricket match in West Bengal's Malda district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in Jadupur in the Kaliachak police station area, they said.

The victim was identified as Jalaluddin Sheikh, a local businessman and a TMC supporter, they added.

Sheikh's son and nephew were also injured after they were allegedly hit by the butt of the firearm when they tried to intervene, police said.

All the injured persons were admitted to a nearby hospital, they said.

Police said the initial probe found that the area has witnessed long-standing tension over cricket matches, which escalated, leading to the shooting.

"We have spoken to eyewitnesses who claimed that Hedayet Sheikh, a resident of the same locality, fired at Jalaluddin, who is in his 30s," a police officer said.

A search is underway for the accused, he said.

Hedayet is also known as a TMC supporter in the area, he added.