Man, sister arrested for molestation of minor girl

Thane, Aug 29 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in Kalyan city in the district for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl while his elder sister was also arrested for allegedly abetting the crime, police said.

The accused were identified as Ajay Thapa and his sister Sapna Thapa (24).

On August 26, when the girl was playing outside, Ajay allegedly called her, and when she went into his house, he allegedly molested her.

His sister allegedly videographed the act before the girl escaped from the house, said senior inspector Mahendra Deshmukh of Kolsewadi police station.

On her parents' complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intention of outraging her modesty) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. PTI COR KRK