Bijnor (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) A man and his sister-in-law allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in the Najibabad area of the district, police said on Thursday.

Circle Officer Deshdeepak Singh said David and Rakhi -- the wife of his cousin -- were found in an unconscious state under a bridge on Wednesday.

"The duo was admitted to the hospital where they died during treatment. Prima facie it appears that they consumed poison," Singh said. PTI COR CDN RHL