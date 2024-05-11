Man, sister-in-law commit suicide in Noida

Noida, May 11 (PTI) A 24-year-old man and his 21-year-old sister-in-law, who were living together in a rented accommodation in Noida, allegedly committed suicide, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The duo consumed a poisonous substance and were admitted to a private hospital but died during treatment on Friday, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Hirdesh Katheriya said.

"The man and the woman had arrived in Gautam Buddh Nagar two days ago at their rented accommodation in Habibpur village. Their landlord informed the police that they had come from Govardhan area of Mathura district," Katheriya said.

he landlord took the victims to the hospital. Later, when police contacted their families, they found that the woman was the man's sister-in-law," he said.

The reason behind the alleged step is yet to be ascertained, police said.

The police had informed the victim's families and further investigation is underway, they said. PTI KIS HIG HIG