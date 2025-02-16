Man, sister-in-law get life term for murder of wife over dowry demands in UP

Maharajganj (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A court here sentenced a man and his sister-in-law to life in prison and also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 each for the murder of his wife over dowry demands, officials said.

Additional District Government Counsel Serveswer Mani Tripathi said the court found Angad Yadav (32) and his sister-in-law Renu Devi (wife of his elder brother) guilty of killing Tejam Devi in 2018.

The case was registered based on an a complaint lodged by Tejam’s father, Warister Yadav, who accused Angad and his family of subjecting her to cruelty over dowry demands.

She was married to Angad in 2013 in Basdela village in Kothibhar area.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (cruelty to a woman), 304B (dowry death), 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (common intention), along with provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Following the trial, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava concluded that both the accused were responsible for Tejam's death and were sentenced to life in prison, Serveswer said.