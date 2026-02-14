Man sleeping on electric bed dies of 'electrocution' in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died allegedly due to electrocution from his electric bed at his residence in northwest Delhi's Tri Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

A PCR call was received at Keshav Puram police station on February 12 regarding the incident, with the caller saying his brother had died after receiving an electric shock.

Police teams rushed to the spot at the house in Tri Nagar, where the deceased, identified as Dheeraj Kaushik, was found lying dead on an electric bed inside a room, officials said.

During inspection, police found that an electric wire and an electric socket were connected to the bed. The electrocution might have occurred due to a possible electrical fault or unsafe wiring, they said.

The deceased's father, Rajendra Kaushik, and other family members were present at the spot when the police arrived. During preliminary inquiry, the family informed police that Dheeraj Kaushik was divorced and is survived by a daughter, aged around 19 years, and a son, aged around 14 years, police said.

Family members also told police that the deceased was a habitual drinker and had been consuming alcohol since morning on the day of the incident.

Police said prima facie it appears that he died due to electrocution while lying in the bed.

A crime team was called to the spot and conducted a detailed inspection of the scene. The body was later shifted to a hospital for further medico-legal formalities. Police said proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) have been initiated in the matter.

No foul play or suspicion has been reported by the family so far, according to police.

Further inquiry is underway, they added. PTI SSJ PRK PRK