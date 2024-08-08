Man slips on oil at Bhiwandi home, dies of injuries

Thane, Aug 8 (PTI) A 58-year-old man died of injuries after slipping on oil in his house in Bhiwandi in Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Tuesday and the deceased has been identified as Madhusudhan Gundu, the Bhiwandi town police station official said.

"He slipped on oil lying on the floor and sustained severe injuries. He was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital. We have registered an accidental death case," the official said. PTI COR BNM