Man slits his throat after killing woman in Jaipur’s Harmada

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) A man slit his throat allegedly after killing a 23-year-old woman in Harmada area here on Monday, police said.

While Jyoti Saini was declared dead at a hospital, Kishan Saini (26) is undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital in Jaipur, Harmada SHO Himmat Singh said.

The duo was found in a pool of blood at an abandoned place near Loha Mandi and immediately rushed to a hospital, he said, adding that as per preliminary probe, the matter appears to be of a love affair.

The family members of the two have been informed and further probe is underway, the SHO said.

The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem, he said.