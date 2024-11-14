Man slits wife's throat following argument in UP's Badaun

Budaun (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat with a knife after they had an argument in the Shivpuram locality here, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The incident took place under the Sadar police station area on Wednesday when Amit, who returned from Ahmedabad a few months ago, killed his wife Shweta alias Shikha (24) after they had an argument over some issue, police said.

The couple's son Anubhav, who is an eyewitness in the case, said his father slit his mother's throat with a knife after a fight, police added.

The landlady, Hemlata Singh, claimed the couple fought frequently due to which she had asked them to vacate the house, they said.

Advertisment

The landlady also confirmed that there was a fight on Wednesday night as well.

The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by Shweta's family members, Senior Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Singh said, adding that efforts are on to nab the accused who is absconding. PTI COR ABN ARD ARI