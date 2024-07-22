Man slits wife's throat in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Jaipur, Jul 22 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

According to police, Ramesh Kumar (37) reached the police station and informed them about his wife's murder. He was taken into custody.

SHO of Hanumangarh junction police station Satpal Bishnoi said that the accused, a resident of Sureshia, killed his wife Ekta Devi (35) by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon.

After taking Kumar's statement, the police immediately rushed to the spot and found the body lying on a cot, Bishnoi said.

The woman was the mother of three children. Kumar is being interrogated to ascertain the reasons behind the murder, Bishnoi added.