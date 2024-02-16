Man slits wife's throat over suspicion in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A 30-year-old man here on Friday slit his wife's throat and then also tried to do the same to himself and his daughter, police said.

According to police, Javed sliced his 27-year-old wife Sabrin's throat and then tried to cut his own and his two-and-half-year-old daughter Sheeba's throat too, but was unsuccessful.

The three were rushed to GTB hospital in Delhi for treatment where doctors declared Sabrin dead.

Police said Javed had suspicions about his wife's character and often fought with her.

For the past one year, they had been visiting a family counselling centre in north east Delhi's Nand Nagri area, DCP Rural Vivek Chandra Yadav said.

Yadav said that on Friday around 1 pm, Javed closed his door from inside and cut his wife's throat.

Hearing the commotion, some neighbours peeped inside the room and found that the three were lying in a pool of blood.

They broke open the door and informed the police, and rushed the injured to the hospital, where Javed and Sheeba are undergoing treatment in a critical condition, the DCP added. PTI COR NAV VN VN