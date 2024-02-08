Man smothers wife to death in Mumbai months after their marriage; held in UP

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing his 22-year-old wife, whom he married just four months ago, in suburban Kanjurmarg here, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at their rented house. The police suspect that an altercation between the couple may have led to the killing, but the exact motive is yet to be known.

"The accused, 24-year-old Rajesh Yadav, who works as a tempo driver, killed his wife Deepa by smothering her to death following a heated argument. After the murder, he tied the victim's hands and legs and wrapped her body in a bedsheet. Thereafter, he locked the house and fled," he said.

On Tuesday, neighbours complained of bad odour emanating from the house and informed the police, the official said.

Personnel of the Kanjurmarg police station rushed to the spot and the door lock was broken in the presence of the room owner and found Deepa's decomposed body inside, he said, adding that the body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem.

"During an inquiry with neighbours, the police got information that there was a heated argument between the husband-wife duo and the man went untraceable after that," he said.

A case of murder was registered at Kanjurmarg police station and a search operation was launched to trace the accused. Unit-7 of the Mumbai crime branch also began a probe.

On the basis of technical inputs, the police got information that the accused was going to his native place in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, following which a crime branch team went there and nabbed the accused, he said.

The accused and the victim had got married just four months ago after coming in contact on Facebook, he said. PTI DC NP