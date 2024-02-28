Man smuggling Haryana-made liquor to Bihar held in Noida

Noida, Feb 28 (PTI) Noida Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly trafficking liquor from Haryana to Bihar by hiding boxes of alcohol inside a bus, officials said.

Police said they have recovered 42 boxes (504 bottles) of different brands of English-liquor and also impounded the bus on which it was being transported.

"Accused Santosh Kumar Jha, 45, was held near a bus stand in Sector 44's Chhalera village, under Sector 39 police station area, following a tip-off," a police spokesperson said.

"The accused works for a private travel company which runs buses between Noida and Bihar. The accused would buy English liquor manufactured in Faridabad, Haryana at low price and take it to Bihar by hiding it in the bus and then sell the liquor in Bihar at higher rates," the spokesperson added.

An FIR has been lodged at the local police station under relevant provisions of the Excise Act and the accused sent to jail, the police added.

While liquor is completely prohibited in Bihar, the consumption, sale or possession of liquor that is not manufactured in Uttar Pradesh is banned in the state. PTI KIS SKY SKY