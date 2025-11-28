Man, son among four killed in road accident in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) Four people, including two members of a family, were killed after a car crashed into a stationary truck here on Friday morning, police said.

One person was injured in the accident that occurred near Katka.

The driver of the car, which was going from Prayagraj to Varanasi, lost control of the vehicle and hit two pedestrians crossing the road before crashing into a stationary truck on the roadside. The pedestrians were thrown several metres away, Circle Officer Amar Bahadur Singh said.

The impact of the collision left the car mangled, he said.

The deceased were identified as Shyam Krishna Yadav (55) and his son Anurag Yadav (30), residents of Soraon in Prayagraj, who were travelling in the car. The two pedestrians killed in the incident were identified as Saroj (40) and Bholu (35), police said.

The injured is undergoing treatment, while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.